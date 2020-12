The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have agreed a £250m rescue package to help ease the financial challenge faced by EFL clubs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL will be assisted in getting a £200m loan for Championship clubs. A £50m grant has been agreed for League One and Two clubs.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said it was a “welcome, tangible commitment to the professional game at a time when it has needed it most”.