Alleged N2.2bn Fraud: Court allows Fayose to travel for medical treatment

The Federal High Court in Lagos has allowed the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who is being tried for alleged N2.2bn fraud, to embark on a foreign medical trip.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted an application brought by his lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), seeking the leave of the court to be allowed to travel. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, through its lawyer Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), did not oppose the application.

Justice Aneke has adjourned further hearing in the case till January 22, 2021. The EFCC is prosecuting Fayose alongside a firm, Spotless Investment Limited, for alleged N2.2bn fraud.

In the charge, the EFCC alleged, among other things, that Fayose, on June 17, 2014, “took possession of the sum of N1, 219, 000,000 to fund your 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, which you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing.”