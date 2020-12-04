Murder: Court dismisses Maryam Sanda’s appeal, upholds death sentence

An Appeal Court in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by Maryam Sanda for lacking in merit. The court upheld the judgement by the FCT High Court which had sentenced her to death by hanging for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

In his two-hour Judgement, Presiding Judge, Justice Steven Adah, held that the court is duty-bound to do justice according to law and not sentiments. The judge held that the law does not leave room for irregularities, adding that parties must conduct criminal trials according to the law.

On January 27, Justice Yusuf Halilu gave the sentence in Abuja while delivering judgment on the protracted trial of Missus Sanda. He sentenced Sanda after she was convicted for stabbing late Bilyaminu to death, son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Haliru Bello.

Upon her conviction by the judge, Sanda broke down in tears and wept uncontrollably.