YDP declares support for LAGOS4LAGOS movement

**Party National Chairman, Exco visit Jandor

If the continuous rave of support and declaration for the initiator of the LAGOS4LAGOS movement, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, is anything to go by, the youth in Lagos state will not only have its own Governor but also take over other elective positions in Lagos state at the next general elections, after its demand for a generational shift.

This was revealed when the leadership of the Youth Democratic Party (YDP) visited the Liberty Place, the state secretariat of the LAGOS4LAGOS movement situated at Ikeja, the capital of Lagos state. Jandor, as he is fondly called, has not only the elites, the artisans, the youth, women and students as his major strength, he is also the rallying point to traditional rulers in Lagos state.

In his address, Jandor noted that the youth cannot win polls from their comfort zones but through hard work, resilience and consistency. “It is noteworthy to say that what gave birth to the LAGOS4LAGOS movement is an idea that started about a decade ago, and today we have a structure visible in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of Lagos state,” he said. The leader of the LAGOS4LAGOS movement added that “the Lagos4Lagos movement also enjoys the support of all ethnic groups in the state as well as Lagosians in diaspora.”

Impressed by the efforts and resources invested towards the actualization of the LAGOS4LAGOS initiative, the National Chairman of the Young Democratic Party, Barr. Aye Georgina Darkpo, said that the “honest and practical approach sets you apart from other frontiers, you have demonstrated great concern for the residents of most of the constituencies in the state more than any leader from empirical evidences, your willingness to listen to people’s plight is not unnoticed in our socio, political and economic panorama, we of the YDP wholeheartedly support the vision of LAGOS4LAGOS movement as envisaged by the visioner.

Adding his voice to the declaration of support for Jandor, the South-West Chairman of the YDP, Segun Nelson, appealed “to Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran not to relent in his effort towards taking the lead and being the rallying point to actualize the collective aspiration of the masses to end the era of one individual deciding the direction for elective positions in Lagos”.

In his appreciation to the leadership of YDP for the endorsement and the promise of future collaborations, a chieftain of the LAGOS4LAGOS movement, Mr. Bode Makinde, said “we have had ample opportunity to inundate the public about the vision and giant strides of our Leader, our conviction was borne out of the quest for an egalitarian society which is a core ideal of Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran”.