Lagos4Lagos: Accord Party pledges alliance

The initiator of the LAGOS4LAGOS movement, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has been described as a man with the huge potentials to uplift Nigeria’s commercial capital with people-orientated policies which will hasten human development capacity and massive infrastructural development. Giving its support to the leader of the current largest socio-political movement in the state, the chairman of the board of trustees of Accord Party, Mr. Isaac Adeniyi, led the rest of the executive members to the Liberty Place at Ikeja, the state secretariat of the LAGOS4LAGOS movement.

Adeniyi while giving his remarks saluted the leader of the movement for his courage and the creating of an effective structure across all Local Governments and Local council development areas of the state. The BOT Chair went further to declare the unalloyed support of his party as well as alignment with the Lagos4Lagos vision. It could be recalled that the Young Democratic Party, had earlier declared their total support to LAGOS4LAGOS movement.

In a swift response, Jandor, as he is fondly called, disclosed that the LAGOS4LAGOS initiative has just began and the team will soon roll out its step by step programmes to affect the people positively and bring over 2 million people to its fold ahead of the 2023 elections. “I am calling on everyone to join the movement which is likened to the ark of Noah, LAGOS4LAGOS movement will not only save you but also prevent the further declination in governance,” he added.