Diri commiserates with IGP over death of police officers in Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commiserated with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, over the loss of some police personnel that drowned while escorting voting materials during the December 5 senatorial bye-election in the state.

The boat conveying the policemen capsized on its way to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor also condoled with the families of the deceased policemen, adding that their sudden demise while on national duty was very painful.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, he prayed to God to give the IGP and the families of the policemen the strength to bear the great loss. On the smooth conduct of the election, Governor Diri commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for process put in place for the exercise.

The governor, who voted at his hometown in Sampou Ward 7 Unit 4 accompanied by his wife, Gloria Diri, said INEC’s decision of having accreditation and voting simultaneously saved time and energy.