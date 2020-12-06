INEC declares APC’s Abiru winner of Lagos East Senatorial Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tokunbo Abiru, has emerged winner in the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election which held yesterday. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 11,257 votes, leaving a margin of 77,947 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer for the by-election, Prof. Ademola Oremosu of the University of Lagos, declared the result at the Somolu collation centre on Sunday. He said out of the total registered voters of 1,261,673 in the district, the total accredited voters was 104, 894, the total vote cast was 104, 405, the total valid votes was 102, 336, while the rejected votes were 2,069.

Abiru defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas of Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Shomolu and Ikorodu in Lagos East senatorial district. The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Bayo Oshinowo, earlier this year.