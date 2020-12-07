Edo Election: Tribunal hears five petitions against Obaseki’s victory

Ten weeks after the conduct of the Edo State governorship election, hearing of petitions has commenced at the State High Court in Benin City. During Monday’s sitting, five petitions filed challenging the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election were listed.

They are Action Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Iboi; the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Emmanuel Iboi vs INEC, PDP, Godwin Obaseki, APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Others include the Allied Peoples’ Movement vs. INEC, PDP, Godwin Obaseki and Philip Shaibu; Agol Ebun Tracy vs. INEC, PDP and Godwin Obaseki; Action Peoples Party vs. Godwin Obaseki, PDP and INEC and the Action Alliance and Another vs. Godwin Obaseki, PDP and INEC.

After the announcement of appearances, the counsel to the first respondent, INEC, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) informed the Tribunal that they had filed a total of three processes. They include: Motion on Notice dated 13th November 2020 and filed on the 20th of November, First Respondent Reply on Point of Law and Reply to Counter Affidavit of Fourth Respondent, APC.

In reaction to the motion on notice, the petitioners filed a counter-affidavit together with a written address in opposition on November 28.