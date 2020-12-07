Govt. to deal decisively with ‘any act of hooliganism’ in protests – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday warned that any act of hooliganism hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests will be dealt with decisively to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The President’s comment comes as some Nigerians prepared to take to the streets again in continuation of the #EndSARS protest. “I want to reiterate our government’s commitment to the rights of citizens to embark on peaceful protests,” Buhari said while declaring open the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 in Abuja.

“However, this must be done responsibly and in accordance with the laws of the land. “I also wish to state that any act of hooliganism hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests will be dealt with decisively to ensure the peace and stability of our nation.”

The President then commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for quelling the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests. “I commend the Armed Force for their efforts which helped restore law and order in many states during the large-scale criminality that ensued in the wake of the #EndSARS protests,” he said.