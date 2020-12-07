JAMB conducts recruitment exam as 191,000 jostles for 9,460 immigration, NSCDC jobs

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has conducted recruitment examinations for about 191,000 candidates that applied for jobs in the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Speaking with newsmen during the exercise on Monday in Abuja, the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Yakmut Alhassan Saleh, expressed delight over the seamless conduct of the recruitment exam by JAMB.

He said the computer-based exam, which took place at the same time in 126 centres across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was conducted by JAMB to ensure transparency and avoid rancour and confusion that trailed a similar exercise a few years ago. Yakmut said: “We need to go through a transparent method of a recruitment exercise and it has to start from the word go. This is just one component of the exercise, after this, we go into physical and medical as well as psychometric exercise. We are into partnership with JAMB to ensure that every candidate is given a fair opportunity to prove that he has the merit and requirement that we need.”

“All over the country we have almost 190,000 candidates out of which 113,000 are Civil Defence, and for Immigration, we have 78,000 candidates across 126 centres in Nigeria. The examination is broken into three phases; we have the one for graduates and HND, NCE and OND and the third one for secondary school (leavers). “The batches (for the exam) are in three sessions to four sessions based on the number of candidates per centre. We have 9:00am, 11:00am and 1:00pm.”

On the number of vacancies that are expected to be filled by the applicants, the Board’s secretary said 9,460 jobs are up for grabs by successful candidates, adding that the results from the JAMB recruitment exam are released immediately after the exercise.