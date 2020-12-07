PDP caucus calls for impeachment of the president, says his tenure has failed the nation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives wants Nigerians to compel their representatives in the National Assembly to immediately commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari for gross incompetence and persistent and continuous breach of Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution. The Section provides ” the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government; …”

The PDP caucus also wants members of the Federal Executive Council to invoke the provisions of Section 144 (1) of the Constitution by declaring that the President is incapable of discharging the functions of the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Leader of the caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) said in a statement in Abuja that it was disheartening to the PDP Caucus that the President has failed to lead Nigerians from the front as he promised.

Nigerians are daily and defenselessly killed by terrorists and bandits, while the economy is being freely bleed by public officers. Hon. Chinda who was reacting to the recent killing of farmers in Zambarmari area of Borno state, added that the reactions of the presidency and the military to such killings “highlight a certain crassness and lame duck attitude that has for the past five years come to define the Buhari presidency”. He said that the body language of the government is worrisome as it emboldens terrorists in the country, the greater worries for the country however, is “the do-nothing posturing and the effeminate reactions of the presidency and the military that follow the dastardly attacks.”

He said “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives have observed with deep pain the dastardly attacks on poor farmers which have continued unabated across the vast swathes of northern Nigeria, which act came to a sad climax over the weekend in Zabarmari, near Maiduguri, North East Nigeria.