TETFUND to partner REA on power supply to Varsities

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, has expressed readiness to partner the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, to provide all public universities with independent power supply. The fund said it is currently working in 27 universities, including Bayero University, Kano and Kwara State University, Matele to provide the institutions with power supply through solar installations.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of TETFund, Alhaji Kashim Imam, stated this after a tour of the 250 kilowatts solar facility in Kwara State University Matele. Imam, who was accompanied by a member of the TETFund Board of Trustees, representing South West, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, said despite beginning with a few universities, the fund will work to provide all public universities with independent power supply.

Earlier, the management of Kwara State University, while receiving the TETFund team, expressed gratitude to the agency for funding its 250 kilowatts solar installation, while calling on the agency for more funding to expand the project in 2021. Led by its Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Mahmud Saka, the university further appreciated TETFund for its multiple interventions, adding that a lot of projects have sprang up in the institution and more were being constructed.

Saka disclosed that more than 100 staff of the university have obtained PhDs through one of TETFund’s bouquets of intervention, academic staff training, and more were being trained. According to the university’s management, the language research centre of the institution was growing rapidly because of the support of TETFund.