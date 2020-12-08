APC NEC expels National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled its National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, from the party. This was announced on Tuesday after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) after a meeting that held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the ruling party, the decision followed Eta’s inability to withdraw all law cases against the APC. The ruling party also extended the tenure of the caretaker committee by six months.

The committee also dissolved all party organs at polling units, wards, local governments, states and zonal levels and such members to constitute caretaker committees.

NEC directed new members of APC to be granted waivers so they can contest for elections without having to wait for two years which was done previously.