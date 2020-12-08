Benue Rep, Hembe, dumps APGA for APC

A member of the House of Representatives from Benue State, Mr Herman Hembe, has defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance to the All Progressives Congress.

The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, read Hembe’s letter of defection at the opening of plenary on Tuesday.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, however, raised a point of order to fault the defection, urging Wase to declare the defector’s seat vacant.

Wase declined the request, citing the examples of similar defections in the past that were not sanctioned.