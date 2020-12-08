Police to deploy more security personnel to Zamfara for bye-election rerun

The police have said it will deploy more security personnel to Zamfara for the forthcoming bye-election rerun. The Zamfara State Commissioner, Usman Nagogo, said that the deployment will ensure that the elections are peaceful, credible, and acceptable.

He made the disclosure shortly after the heads of security agencies emergency meeting to restrategize ahead of the Bakura state constituency re-run election this coming Wednesday. He added that there will be a restriction to anybody that has no business in the polling units during the re-run election no matter how highly place he or she may be to ensure a smooth exercise that will conform with best practice.

They also vowed not to allow any type of weapon or stick as anyone found culpable will be decisively dealt with according to the law.

The commissioner of police, Usman Nagogo says they have resolved to impose curfew in the affected 14 polling units from 12 midnight of Tuesday, December the 8th and 6 PM on Wednesday, December 9, with a view to ensuring sanity.