Troops kill five Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Four Boko Haram members have been killed in an operation around Margummari village in Borno State. In a statement issued on Tuesday by the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, the operation was undertaken by troops of 222 battalion, in conjunction with the State Civilian Joint Task Force.

The defence spokesman said rifles, motorcycles and various ranges of ammunition were captured from the insurgents. “Following actionable intelligence on Boko Haram criminals’ activities, troops of 222 Battalion in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force conducted an aggressive fighting patrol to the general area of Margumari village,” the statement partly read.

“The highly motivated troops made contact and immediately engaged some marauding Boko Haram criminals lurking in the area. “During the brief but decisive encounter, 4 Boko Haram criminals were neutralized while one FN Rifle, one AK 47 Rifle, 2 FN Rifle magazines and 4 AK 47 Rifle magazines were captured from the fleeing criminals.

“Additionally, 29 Rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 39 Rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 Motorcycles, Motorcycle repair tools and one Tecno phone were also captured.”