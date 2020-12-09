El-Rufai signs N246bn Budget for 2021 into Law

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has signed the 2021 budget of N246 Billion into law after passage by the state House of Assembly. This is the fifth time that the Kaduna state government is passing its annual budget ahead of the financial year, thereby making it the first state in the country to achieve such.

The governor had on October 4, 2020, presented N237.52billion as the 2020 budget estimate, with 66 percent of the budget devoted to capital expenditure to support the government’s commitments to Education, Health, Infrastructure and Agricultural development while 34 percent is devoted to recurrent expenditure.

However, after about two months of deliberation, the State House of Assembly increased the budget proposal to N246.billion.

Speaking during the signing of the budget at the executive council chamber of Government House, Governor El-Rufai says 2021 will be used to fully to deliver on the government’s campaign promises to the electorate, having lost the greater part of 2020 to the coronavirus pandemic and other civil unrest that bedeviled the entire country.