Mahmood Yakubu sworn in as INEC Chairman, says elections are getting better

Professor Mahmood Yakubu was on Wednesday sworn in for a second term as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and believes elections in the country are getting better.

“We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and better and elections will continue to get better and better,” he said after the swearing-in ceremony which took place at the Council Chambers, State House in Abuja.

On Tuesday last week, the Senate confirmed his appointment as chairman of the electoral body, a development the former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) described as a “privilege.”

“It is a big responsibility. It is history. No Nigerian has been so privileged to serve as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission twice,” the professor of Political History and International Studies, added.

“And it is a responsibility I am going to discharge consistent with the oath of office I took.”