Man Utd count cost of Champions League exit against RB Leipzig

Manchester United players slumped to the turf at full-time in Germany on Tuesday in acknowledgement of what their latest pedestrian first-half display had cost them.

The 3-2 loss at RB Leipzig means United will not be one of the 16 teams in the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League. And this is not the only price for failure.

The damage will be felt in the accounts, in the dealings they have with current and potentially future players and in the faith the fans have placed in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Paul Pogba’s agent angling for a move for his client and ex-United defender Phil Neville speaking of a “witchhunt” against his former team-mate Solskjaer, BBC Sport looks at the ramifications and reaction to a big loss for United.