Peaceful Coexistence: Religious group prays for Nigeria’s unity

A religious based group, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace has tasked Christians and Muslims on the need to live peaceful in Nigeria without and to shun any form of religious crisis in the country.

The religious clerics, comprising Christians and Muslims who converged on the popular Unity Fountain in their second day of national prayer in peace in Nigeria, asked God to intervene in the affairs of the nation.

One after another the clerics alongside other worshippers demanded that God should put to shame all the enemies of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

They equally asked God to expose and defeat all the evil people around the presidential villa who are causing crisis in the country.