Zulum proposes 2021 Budget of ₦208bn

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has presented a proposed budget of ₦208 billion for the 2021 fiscal year. The budget tagged “the people’s budget of recovery and consolidation” would focus on reconstruction of infrastructure, as well as resettlement of internally displaced persons.

To this end the Ministry of Works received the highest allocation of ₦19 billion. Capital expenditure will gulp ₦135,165,714,000, recurrent expenditure is estimated at ₦72,703,034,000, while ₦833,000,000 represents contingency fund.

The 2021 budget according to Zulum is based on the Federal Government’s fiscal forecast for the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure framework and is in line with the nation’s current economic realities.

According to the governor, the budget will serve as a foundation for the implementation of the state’s 25 year development plan.