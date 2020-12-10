APC postpones membership registration, revalidation exercise

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed its membership registration and revalidation exercise across the country.

Senator John Udoedehe, who is the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, announced this on Thursday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The exercise, which was earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, has been postponed till the second week of January 2021.

Senator Udoedehe explained that the party took the decision was taken due to the yuletide season and to ensure full participation of all members in various parts of the country.

He added that the decision followed the endorsement of key stakeholders of the party, including President Muhammadu Buhari.