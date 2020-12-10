Corruption Trial: Maina collapses in court

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina on Thursday collapsed in court. The Federal Government is prosecuting Mr Maina on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Mr Maina was recently extradited from the Niger Republic after he jumped bail and escaped the country. The former pension boss collapsed when his counsel, Anayo Adibe was addressing the court on his no-case submission before Justice Okon Abang.

Before Maina’s collapse, his counsel was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him to get records of court proceedings. The proceedings would help him prepare for the no-case submission he intends to file on behalf of his client, Adibe said.

But after Maina collapsed, the court rose abruptly to enable officials of the Correctional Service and relations of the former pension boss to attend to him. The matter had been adjourned on Wednesday to today for the defendant to argue his no-case submission and for the prosecution to respond to the same orally.

Maina’s ill-health has been a major reason for his prolonged trial. In November 2019, his trial was stalled after a medical expert testified to his inability to appear before the court due to health reasons.