Cost of data reduced by 50% in 2020 — FG

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, says data prices reduced by 50 per cent in 2020. The minister made this known in a statement signed Thursday by his Technical Assistant on Information Technology, Femi Adeluyi.

The statement titled, ‘Current Cost Of Data Reduced To Less Than 50% Of January 2020 Cost,” partly read, “The average cost of 1GB of data has reduced from the January 2020 cost of N1,000 to N487.18 in November, 2020.

“This was based on a report submitted by the Nigerian Communications Commission to the minister (Pantami) following the implementation of the directives.”

The government had inaugurated a committee that developed the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025) on December 16, 2019. The plan, which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2020, aimed to reduce the average cost of 1GB data to a maximum of N390 by 2025.