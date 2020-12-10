INEC Chairman resumes office after second term appointment

Professor Mahmood Yakubu has resumed as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second term. His resumption comes after his appointment was confirmed by the Senate and was on Wednesday sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

His appointment and confirmation make him the first chairman of the commission to run a second term in office since 1999. The Acting Chairman, Air Vice-Marshal Muazu, handled the affairs of the commission for a month while Professor Mahmood was waiting for his confirmation. During the handover on Thursday, the acting chairman of the commission gave an account of the recent bye-elections which he supervised.

He said that the exercises were conducted despite some challenges such as the loss of six police officers in Bayelsa State and insecurity that affected Zamfara and Borno States. He described his tenure as the longest he has experienced in the commission. Professor Yakubu in his remarks acknowledged the efforts put in by the acting chairman.

He noted that the electoral act is a top priority and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has given an assurance that the bill will be passed.