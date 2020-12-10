Lagos4Lagos: Jandor storms Alimosho again

**holds town hall meeting in Egbe Idimu LCDA

The people of Egbe Idimu LCDA in Alimosho on Wednesday, organized a town hall meeting to renew their commitment to the Lagos4Lagos movement. The Idimu Eid prayer ground, venue of the town hall meeting was not only filled to the brim, it also recorded huge success via an interactive session and a consensus reached on the liberation of the people, in furtherance to making Lagos work for Lagos.

Speaking at the meeting, the leader of the current largest political movement in Lagos state, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, charged the constituents of Alimosho Federal Constituency to brace up if they are truly ready to have representatives, they can call their own.

Jandor, as he is preferably called, also harped on the need to liberate Alimosho from the grip of selfish politicians who have held Alimosho federal constituency in the jugular for too long. “Our Lagos4Lagos movement is for you, whereby you choose your own representatives that will serve your purpose, which is good governance, equal representation and development,” he added. Participants at the event who jettisoned their party affiliations pledged their unalloyed support for Lagos for Lagos.

The meeting which had Titled Chiefs, politicians, artisans, youths and women group in attendance, was also graced by the Principal Coordinator of IBILE – EKO FORUM, Mr. Olabode Makinde, the Central Coordinator of Team Jandor, Funke Ijayekunle, Ibile – Eko Leader in Alimosho, Sam Tee, and Coordinator of Team Jandor and IBILE EKO in Egbe Idimu respectively.