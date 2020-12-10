Police confirm killing of tricycle operator by officer in Rivers, say he is facing trial

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a tricycle operator by one of their officers in Rivers State.

In a statement signed by the police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, the Police confirmed that the Inspector, on Thursday, shot the tricycle operator at Rukpokwu Junction in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State.

Omoni in the statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state condemned the incident and has ordered the immediate commencement of the Inspector’s Orderly Room Trial.

He also added that the officer will be dismissed and charged to court immediately for murder.