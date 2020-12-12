Bandits raid secondary school in Katsina

Bandits have attacked the Government Science Secondary School, Ƙanƙara, Katsina State. Armed with sophisticated weapons, the bandits stormed the school in their numbers and attacked the students in an operation that last about an hour.

The school principal, Malam Usman Abubakar who confirmed the incident said the bandits arrived the school at about 10:15 pm on Friday. Abubakar revealed that the bandits on arrival at the school entrance, burgled the school gate and shot one of the policemen at the gate in the leg.

He says the officer is, however, now receiving treatment in one of the hospitals while the other one. The police also confirmed the incident. This attack comes less than six hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived his home state for a week-long private visit.