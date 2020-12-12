Covid – 19: Get back soon, Jandor send wishes to Sanwo-Olu

** warns against the negligence of the second wave of Coronavirus

The initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, has sent his wishes to the Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the rest of his aides who went into isolation after a member of the team tested positive for Covid-19.

Jandor, as he is fondly called, said the second wave of the Coronavirus is closing in on us, with the increase in the number of the newly infected persons. He however advised Lagosians to take the many precautionary measures as stipulated by the health authorities seriously. The leader of the Lagos4Lagos movement also reiterated that “this is the best time to invest more in our health sector to curb the present and possible future occurrences especially as Lagos state is easily the potential epicenter.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had gone into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on December 10, the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, confirmed in a statement issued on Friday. “Mr. Governor, i received the news of you going into precautionary isolation with concern”. “It is my prayer that you return unscathed and better to complete the many tasks before you,” Jandor added.