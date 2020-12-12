Lagos4Lagos: ‘Lagos on my mind movement’ in Alimosho joins forces with Jandor

A group made up of different political parties on Wednesday, rallied round the initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, to make Lagos work for all. The move was described as one of the many strategies of the Lagos4Lagos movement, which is successfully harnessing different individuals and groups across the political divides to form a formidable force ahead of the general elections.

Speaking at the event, Jandor, as he is fondly called, appreciated the people of Alimosho for seeing the Lagos4Lagos initiative as theirs, hence, introducing new innovation to get a better representation they can all be proud of. It could be recalled that the Jandor led team were recently hosted to a town hall meeting at Egbe – Idimu Local Council Development Area, where titled chiefs, women, youths and other dignitaries pledged their support to the Lagos4Lagos movement.

While appreciating Mr. Akindele Ojo JP for ensuring the success of the event, Jandor said “we won the trust and endorsement of ‘Lagos on my mind’, a political movement which had found their expressions in our Lagos4Lagos mantra. He added that the group had “also put aside their party affiliations to join us as an interest group, not minding the fact that we are of the opposing camp.

Jandor who was convinced on the massive turnout and the assurances of the constituents, said that “with this and all mercenaries in our party coming together, Alimosho is rescued and delivered back to Alimosho people.

In his response, the convener of the event, Mr, Akindele Ojo JP, praised the leader of the Lagos4Lagos movement for bringing everyone together under the same umbrella for the success of Lagos state. “We are confident that Jandor will have a smooth ride at the general elections, being the rallying point to the majority,” he added.

Also present at the meeting were: the Principal Coordinator of IBILE – EKO FORUM, Mr. Olabode Makinde, the Central Coordinator of Team Jandor, Funke Ijayekunle, and Ibile – Eko Leader in Alimosho, Taiwo Sangobiyi respectively.