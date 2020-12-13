Wase mourns Nda-Isaiah, leadership newspaper publisher

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has described the sudden death of the publisher of Leadership Newspapers Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a shock and huge loss to the media industry. In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, the Deputy Speaker said his death is a huge loss to the nation and the media industry particularly.

“Nda-Isaiah, even though a pharmacist revolutionalised journalism and was a man that placed the nation above self in all his dealings. “He was very industrious and one of few Nigerians from the north to successfully run a national newspaper. In that role, he never ceased to use the opportunity as a means of uplifting national interest.”

Wase sympathised with the family and prayed God to forgive the deceased of whatever ill he may have committed and grant him eternal rest. “I pray that God will grant the family he has left behind the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he said.