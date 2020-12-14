Customs seize 73 locally made guns, 891 cartridges in Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a truck conveying 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges in Kebbi State. NCS Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said the feat was recorded by operatives of the Federal Operation Unit, Zone B.

He explained that the operatives were on information patrol along Yauri in the Zamare waterside area of Kebbi when they intercepted a truck loaded with locally produced rice with some sacks concealed under the rice.

“Upon careful examination, the bags were found to contain 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges,” Attah noted. According to him, three persons were immediately arrested and detained by the operatives while a preliminary investigation is ongoing.