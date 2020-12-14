Insecurity: Professor recommends mass recruitment of local hunters

The Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic, Professor Idris Bugaje has called for the massive recruitment of local hunters from every Local Government Area of the 19 Northern states in order curb the menace of Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast and bandits attacks in the northwest and other parts of the region.

Part of his recommendations is that the hunters must be given a short training on communications and intelligence gathering during operations and thereafter be provided with weapons and other logistics that will enhance their operations.

In a statement titled; “Formula-100: Solution to the Growing Banditry and Insurgency in the North”, the Professor of Engineering, said recruiting at least 100 hunters in each local government of the north is the model every state in the region must adapt if they must tackle the security challenges in the north.