Ondo Assembly reinstates four suspended members

The Ondo State House of Assembly has announced the reinstatement of four suspended members of the House. Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, announced this on Monday while presiding over the plenary at the legislative chamber of the Assembly complex in Akure, the state capital.

The reinstated lawmakers include a former deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji (Odigbo I Constituency), as well as Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje II Constituency), Adewinle Adewale (Ondo West II Constituency), and Akinrindibo Leonard (Ondo West I Constituency).

Trouble started about six months ago in the build-up to the October 10 governorship election in the state.

This was triggered by the defection of the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and later to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) where he contested the poll.