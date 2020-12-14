UN calls for immediate, unconditional release of abducted Katsina pupils

The United Nations has condemned the abduction of students at the Government Science School at Kankara, Kastina State following an insurgent attack on the school.

The International Organisation made this call in a statement by the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, on Monday. “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 11 December attack on a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits.

“The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families. He reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights. He urges the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice,” the statement read in part.