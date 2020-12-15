Lagos4Lagos: Jandor hosts end of the year retreat

The initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, on Monday declared open a three – day retreat for the leaders of all the organs of the movement. The retreat which holds quarterly is aimed at strategizing and reviewing activities of the Lagos4Lagos movement, the challenges, as well as the progress attained so far.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the Lagos4Lagos movement noted that the year-end three-day retreat has commenced, and it will be reviewing “our activities in 2020 and also come up with plans to make 2021 a rewarding year for our Lagos4Lagos movement”. “Our achievements over the years have been as a result of rigorous strategy sessions at our various retreats, keenly supported by passion and admirable execution,” he added.

Jandor, as he is preferably called, noted that the “team, comprising a blend of new thinking in politics and the old but experienced, are working well together to give life to the Lagos4Lagos agenda.” While setting the year 2021 goals, he said “we hope to double our efforts in creating awareness and mobilise more members across the nooks and crannies of Lagos”.

Organs of the Lagos4Lagos movement present include; Team Jandor, IBILE – EKO FORUM, EKO UNITED, INTEREST GROUPS among others.