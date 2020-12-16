Kankara Abduction: Parents assemble at school premises, keep vigil

Parents of the abducted Government Science Secondary School students in Kankara area of Katsina State have converged on the premises of the school patiently waiting for their children to return as promised by the government.

Their gathering is coming less than one week after the abduction took the nation by surprise. The parents have also been recounting their experiences as they continue to hope for the return of their children.

Two of the parents said they couldn’t sleep, adding that they will continue to be spending the night at the school until their children are rescued safely. Upon arrival at the school gate on Tuesday, it was discovered that the Ƙanƙara school is located at the centre of a bush leading to some scattered settlements some of which are Zango and Dansabau in Zamfara border axis.

It also gathered that besides the school fence is a busy road leading to Ƙanƙara weekly Tuesday Market with daily business activities on the increase.