Slaven Bilic: West Brom boss could be sacked on Wednesday

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic could be sacked as early as Wednesday. The news comes despite the club, who sit 19th in the Premier League, drawing 1-1 at Manchester City on Tuesday.

It is understood the Baggies hierarchy have been deliberating over whether to make a change for a number of weeks as the club struggles to cope with life back in the Premier League. Senior figures connected with the club had cautioned against it, and pleaded for Bilic, 52, to be given more time.

However, it is thought Albion’s Chinese ownership is veering towards a different conclusion, which would make Bilic the first Premier League manager to leave their job this season. When Bilic was asked about his future following the draw at Etihad Stadium, he said: “I’m very calm. I love my job, I enjoy it and I’m working hard for myself and my staff for the club.

“Everything else is out of my control. I’m just doing my best. I’m not bothered what’s happening behind the scenes – I don’t care.”