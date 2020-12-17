BREAKING: Lagos orders public, private schools to vacate Friday

The Lagos State Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday, December 18. The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni who made the announcement in a statement said the 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday 18th December 2020.

Schools are to resume on January 4, 2021, while boarding school students are to resume on Sunday 3rd January 2021. “Therefore, all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holidays on that day. “Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar.”

According to the statement, all schools must ensure that they submit their safety plans on the Office of Education Quality Assurance website: www.oeqalagos.com. The plans which include operational, academic, health and safety, data, and communication plans are to be uploaded on the website to complete the online registration process.