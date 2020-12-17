COVID-19 Second Wave: Niger Govt directs all civil servants to stay at home

Niger State Government has directed all civil servants to stay at home from December 21st, 2020. This is to avert the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, following the increased number of cases in recent times.

The Governor’s directive was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service Salamatu Abubakar on Thursday. According to the statement, the workers are to stay at home till further notice. The directive however excludes workers on essential services.

Niger State has recorded 302 cases of COVID-19, with 12 deaths. Seventeen local government areas have so far recorded cases of the virus.

On November 9, 2020, Governor Abubakar Bello had announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but on 16th November the governor recovered from the virus.