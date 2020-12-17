Northern Groups demand rescue of Katsina students, shelve plan to protest in Daura

The Coalition of Northern Groups have demanded the rescue of abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

They however shelved their plan to protest in Daura to register their concerns with President Muhammadu Buhari who is in the town on a weeklong visit.

The National Coordinator of the Coalition, Balarabe Rufa’i explained that instead, the CNG is using the occasion to launch the #BringBackOurBoys struggles that would go on ceaselessly until all the abducted children are returned alive and safe.

Speaking at a press conference in Katsina, the state capital the group described the abduction of the children as a total weakness of President Buhari’s administration and his failure to protect the lives of all Nigerians.