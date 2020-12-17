Persons living with disability protest at National Assembly gate

A number of people living with disabilities from the Niger Delta region on Thursday stormed the National Assembly Complex in Abuja to protest neglect by Federal Lawmakers representing them in the Federal Legislature.

The aggrieved protesters under the banner of Great Minds foundation of people living with deformities Niger Delta, forced themselves inside the assembly complex despite resistance by security operatives at the National Assembly gate.

The spokesperson of the group, Amos Etim, said they arrived at the National Assembly from various states of the Niger Delta to demand their rights from their representatives. Some of the persons living with disabilities were reported to have manhandled a National Assembly security man who was trying to prevent them from entering into the main building.

The Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi, who lead other lawmakers to meet with the protesters appealed for calm and said their grievances will be addressed. Senator Sabi asked the protesters to delegate a five-man team to meet the National Assembly leaders.