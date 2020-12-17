Reps directs NSCDC, Fire Service, Immigration to conduct hand written exams, aptitude test

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Fire Service, Immigration Service to conduct a hand written exams or aptitude test to give opportunities to those who are not computer literate.

This followed a motion moved by Representative Hafiz Ibrahim Kawu, APC Kano on the need for urgent intervention of flood recruitment exercise in the NSCDC and the Immigration service.

Hon. Hafiz noted that the computer base aptitude test is only favourable to those who are computer literate thereby disenfranchising those that cannot operate computer.

The House therefore mandated its committee on interior and federal character and reformatory institutions to monitor the said recruitment exercise by and ensure compliance and adherence to principles of fairness and social justice.