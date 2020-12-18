Buhari’s Administration will do everything to prevent repeat of school abductions – FG

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu’s administration will do everything possible to prevent a repeat of school abductions.

The minister stated this on Friday during a press briefing following the release of the Kankara Schoolboys. Hundreds of students were last week abducted from a school in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State. They were released yesterday (Thursday) with the intervention of the state governor Aminu Masari and the military.

Mr Lai in a statement said, “Let me state here that the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of these school abductions. “But we also make bold to say that we have moved with speed and determination each time we have faced the challenge of school abductions and the results attest to this”.

The minister also pledged to ensure that the Federal Government will not relent until the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and Dapchi schoolgirls are reunited with their families.