Covid: US Vice-President Mike Pence receives vaccine live on TV

US Vice-President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus vaccine live on TV, telling the audience and doctors: “I didn’t feel a thing.”

The White House said the aim of the move was to “promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people”.

Mr Pence’s wife and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received the jab at the televised White House event. On Monday the US began rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The first vaccine to be approved in the US, it offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19. The first three million doses are being distributed to locations across the 50 US states.

Meanwhile, a second vaccine, developed by Moderna, has come a step closer to receiving emergency approval after it was endorsed by a panel of experts.