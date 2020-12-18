I’m impressed with Masari, Military but we still have a lot of work to do – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the release of the Kankara Schoolboys saying that he is impressed with the state governor, Aminu Masari and the military. “I am very impressed with him, he has been up and doing since it happened,” the President stated in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Friday.

“I congratulate the governor that the schoolboys have been successfully released. I congratulated the governor and the army for organising the operation and sacrament of the abductors in getting the release of the children.” The President noted that law enforcement agencies, the military especially the Army, and the governor worked extremely hard.

The 78-year-old explained that “As as soon as they got them the governor called me and informed and I congratulated him and the army for organizing such operation. The military is well trained, I think they are motivated”.

When asked when other Nigerians who are in captivity will be released, said his administration is trying his best, he said, “when we closed our borders we found out that still, the terrorist gets weapons and ammunition, still hold people hostages, collecting millions of naira”.