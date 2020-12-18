Jandor congratulates Orelope – Adefulire on conferment of Doctorate Degree Honoris causa

The initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, on Thursday, congratulated the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Mrs. Adejoke Adefulire, on the conferment of the Honorary Doctor of Arts (Poverty Alleviation and Technology Incubation) Degree on her, at the annual convocation of the Lagos State University.

According to Jandor, as he is popularly called, the honour is deserving, considering Princess Adefulire’s contributions to women development and the sustainable development goals. “As the deputy governor of Lagos state, Aunty contributed awesomely to the growth of the women and the society at large,” he added.

Princess Adefulire while serving as the Deputy-Governor of Lagos State doubled as the commissioner for the ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. Jandor noted that the feat achieved by Princess Orelope is exemplary to making Lagos work for Lagos.

While wishing her greater heights, Jandor said “We are proud of you and we trust that you will keep the flag flying”.