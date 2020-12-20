COVID-19 Second Wave: Imo Govt cautions against gathering of more than 100 persons, shuts secretariat

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on Sunday announced the shutdown of the state secretariat till further notice and cautioned residents to avoid gathering more than 100 persons in the state. The governor who made the announcement during a live broadcast revealed new measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 due to its resurgence in the state.

“I want to emphasise that there is an absolute need to avoid gathering of crowds of more than 100 people anywhere in the state. Where such crowds must gather, those involved MUST wear face masks. There should be wash handstands readily available with alcohol-based sanitisers at such gatherings.

“To further strengthen safety measures, all government workers are to stay at home from tomorrow, Monday, December 21, till further notice, except for permanent secretaries and political appointees. This means that the state secretariat, which is a major crowd puller, will remain closed, from tomorrow until further notice,” the governor said.