Police rescue 84 schoolchildren, dislodge bandits in Katsina

Police in Katsina State have rescued eighty-four kidnap victims, mostly Islamiyya schoolchildren, from the hands of bandits in Mahuta village of Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

This follows a distress call received on Saturday at about 2200hrs, by the DPO Dandume, that some Islamiyya Students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, numbering about eighty, were attacked while on their way back from Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan Alkasim village.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, the students were accosted by bandits who had already kidnapped four (4) persons and rustled twelve (12) cows from Danbaure village in Funtua LGA of the state trying to escape into the forest.

On receipt of the report, he said, the DPO led Operations “Puff Adder,” Sharan Daji and vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel.