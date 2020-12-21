Don’t distract me with 2023 presidency, says Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello says he does not want to be distracted by calls for him to contest in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election but he is focused on delivering his mandate of rebuilding Kogi State.

The governor said his administration’s ability to curb insecurity in Kogi State and massive youth empowerment has been attracting support leading to the calls for him to join the 2023 presidential race, a call he does not want to be distracted with.

Bello said this on Monday through his Chief Press Secretary, Nnogwu Sani Mohammed at the ongoing security and economic summit of the Northcentral Governors Forum in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. He, therefore, called for support to deliver his second term mandate of rebuilding Kogi State.

Bello said the issue of the 2023 presidency should not be put on the front burner and heat the polity and assured that he is focused on his mandate of improved security, economy, and youth employment.